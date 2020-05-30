  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    #WerememberPeople’s Assembly of Kazakhstan launches challenge

    11:47, 30 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Nur-Sultan city affiliate of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan launched a challenge, dated to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions, #WerememberPeople’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstanis living in a sovereign state should know well the history of their country, have the immense respect for the older generation who passed through terrible hardships. We have to do everything possible not to forget that tragic period of our history. We will always remember the victims of the totalitarian regime,» the representatives of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan said.


    Tags:
    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Society для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!