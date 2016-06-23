  • kz
    West Ham in talks with Juventus over deal for Italy striker Simone Zaza

    00:32, 23 June 2016
    LONDON. KAZINFORM The Italy striker Simone Zaza, right, in action against Sweden at the European Championship in France. Photograph: Pascal Pavani/AFP/Getty Images

    West Ham United are preparing a bid for the Juventus and Italy striker Simone Zaza, believed to be in the region of €20m (£15m).

    The Premier League club face stiff competition from Wolfsburg among others, with the German side having already submitted an offer of €25m up front.Juventus are holding out for €30m.

    West Ham officials are due to hold talks today with Juventus in an attempt to structure a deal. The player has a contract with the Turin club until 2020 but the manager, Massilimiano Allegri, is planning a shake-up of his forward line with Alvaro Morata rejoining Real Madrid after two years with Juventus.

