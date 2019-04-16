Western Europe-Western China: Annual freight transportations to rise to 33mn tonnes by 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10 years ago Kazakhstan and China signed the document which played a key role in establishment of the Western Europe-Western China corridor, the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan informs.

On April 16, 2009, as part of the state visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the People's Republic of China, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport and Communication and China's Ministry of Communications signed a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding on Establishment of Western Europe-Western China Transport Corridor.



Today, the Western Europe-Western China transcontinental corridor with the length of 8,445km runs via the territory of three countries - China, Kazakhstan and Russia. As per the studies conducted, the annual volume of freight transportations en this route will increase 2.5 times by 2020 - from 13 million to 33 million tonnes.



277 road service facilities are functioning today along the corridor. 47 new productions were established and 8 existing ones were expanded.