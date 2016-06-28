Western Europe-Western China corridor to be commissioned in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Western Europe-Western China corridor will be fully commissioned in 2016. Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek has said it today at his reporting meeting with the public.

“We are planning to put the Western Europe-Western Corridor into operation in 2016. More than 2,000 km of roads are ready now. The road from Shymkent to the border of Russia and Orenburg as well as Taraz-Almaty section is functioning already,” said Kassymbek.

Now, according to the Minister, works are carried out on Almaty-Khorgos, Shymkent-Tashkent and Shymkent-Zhambyl region’s border sections.

Besides, as the Minister added, the road from Khorgos to Kyzylorda will be repaired as per 1st category which will enable to reduce the number of accidents.