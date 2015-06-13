Westerners jailed for 3 days over nude photos on Mt Kinabalu in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Four Westerners who allegedly took nude photos on Mount Kinabulu were sentenced to three days in jail on Friday by a Malaysian court, according to local media reports.

Two Canadian siblings, a Dutch and a Briton pleaded guilty to a charge of obscene behavior in a public place.

They were also fined 5,000 ringgit (1,300 U.S. dollars) and ordered to be deported. As they have been in remand since Wednesday, they should be free once they paid the fine.

The four were among a group of foreign tourists who stripped naked to take pictures at the top of Mount Kinabalu in Malaysia's eastern Sabah state on May 30, which infuriated many locals who regarded this act as disrespectful.

Some of the Sabah residents and local government officials even believed that their behavior had angered the spirit of the sacred mountain and caused a 5.9-magnitude earthquake which killed 18 climbers, Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.com.