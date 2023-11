ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wet snow is to hit Kazakhstan on April 7-9, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

A mix of snow and rain is forecast for northern Kazakhstan and heavy precipitation - for southern and southeastern Kazakhstan in the upcoming three days.



Mercury is expected to drop to 0-5°C at night and 0-8°C at daytime in western and northern Kazakhstan. It will be warmer in southern parts of the country.