WETEX 2017 shows clean and renewable energy solutions and technologies

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, 2017, is an annual opportunity for regional and international organisations, institutions, and companies specialising in energy, water and the environment, to show their green solutions and products.

The expo, organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, under the directives of Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance and President of DEWA, has cemented its position as one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world.



For the fourth consecutive year, WETEX 2017 will be organised under the umbrella of Green Week, as it coincides with the second Dubai Solar Show, and the fourth World Green Economy Summit 2017, with over 80 speakers from around the world on various aspects of green economy, smart cities and innovation. The three-day exhibition will be held from 23-25 October, 2017, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, WAM reports.



WETEX has developed rapidly since its launch in 1999 as an exhibition of water management technologies. The energy sector was added in 2001. In 2004, DEWA expanded the sector to include environmental and waste management, green buildings, and carbon dioxide reduction solutions in 2008. In 2012, oil, gas and coal were added to the exhibition's fossil fuel sector. This was followed by the addition of the Dubai Solar Show, in 2016, as the biggest solar exhibition in the region.



WETEX includes a range of activities related to the consumption of water, energy, and environmental conservation, waste management, green buildings, as well as the latest cutting-edge solutions to lower carbon dioxide emissions. The exhibition provides an ideal business platform to display advanced water, energy and environmental technologies. It is a meeting point for experts, solution providers and investors, as well as decision makers and consumers from the public and private sectors.



"The exhibition adheres to the clear vision of the concept of sustainable development, laid out by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who in 2015 launched the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to provide 7 percent of Dubai's total power output from clean energy by 2020, 25 percent by 2030, and 75 percent by 2050. WETEX serves as a leading platform for regional and global experiences, overviews of disruptive technologies, cutting-edge technologies for energy and water conservation, clean energy research and development, and applications to help transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.