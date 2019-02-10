WGS 2019: UAE to host first Astana Civil Service Hub Conference

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The seventh edition of the World Government Summit (WGS 2019) will host the first Astana Civil Service Hub (ACSH) meeting to be held outside of a founding member country on February 11, with the participation of 40 countries stretching across Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Caucasus and Central Asia as well as countries that make up the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), WAM reports.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of the WGS Organisation Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, welcomed the hosting of the Forum in the region. He said this reflects the prominent position of the UAE on the international scene and the profile the WGS has gained globally as a platform for governments across the world to discuss how they can work to create a better life for their people by encouraging innovation and overcoming key challenges. Al Gergawi also highlighted the importance of the Forum against the backdrop of the transformation and socio-economic and political changes that have taken place in post-Soviet countries over the past three decades, which need to be addressed by innovative civil service approaches.



Al Gergawi said the Forum is one of the main platforms for sharing knowledge and expertise, building capabilities and learning about best practices in the domain of civil services. He added that hosting the Forum is in line with the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who sees the WGS as an opportunity to improve people's lives.



Alikhan Baimenov, Chairman of the Steering Committee of the ACSH, thanked the organizing committee of the WGS and the UAE for hosting and supporting the event, and praised the role played by the Summit in fostering a dialogue on the future of government. "Technological advancements are putting pressure on governments to adopt initiatives to meet the expectations of their people. A platform like WGS greatly supports the efforts of governments by helping to assess the current situation and predict future trends," Alikhan said. "We are happy to be part of the WGS, as there it offers an opportunity to exchange ideas and find solutions for the challenges of our era. The outcomes of WGS can support the work of governments across the world."



A session at the Forum titled ‘Civil Service in the Post-Soviet Countries: Challenges, Prospects and Benchmarking', will see senior government officials, civil service practitioners and academics come together to review the progress made, and challenges faced in post-Soviet Union countries where civil services have transformed governance. The conference is scheduled for Day 2 of WGS 2019, which takes place at the Madinat Jumeirah from February 10 - 12, 2019.



The event will cover a range of topics including Global Trends and Benchmarking in Civil Service, Economic Breakthrough in Kazakhstan through the Prism of Administrative Reform, Creating a Top Management Service in Macedonia, Central Public Administration Reform in the Republic of Moldova, and Public Service Reforms and the Experience of the Republic of Uzbekistan.



Established in 2013, ACSH is a joint initiative of the Government of Kazakhstan and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). It serves as a multilateral platform for professional dialogue, and the exchange of experience and knowledge in civil service development.