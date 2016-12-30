What countries hosted Winter Universiades
We invite you to take a look back and remember which countries have hosted Winter Universiade in the past:
1960 Chamonix, France
1962 Villars, Switzerland
1964 Špindlerův Mlýn, Czechoslovakia
1966 Sestriere, Italy
1968 Innsbruck, Austria
1970 Rovaniemi, Finland
1972 Lake Placid, United States
1975 Livigno, Italy
1978 Špindlerův Mlýn, Czechoslovakia
1981 Jaca, Spain
1983 Sofia, Bulgaria
1985 Belluno, Italy
1987 Štrbské Pleso, Czechoslovakia
1989 Sofia, Bulgaria
1991 Sapporo, Japan
1993 Zakopane, Poland
1995 Jaca, Spain
1997 Muju/Jeonju, South Korea
1999 Poprad/Vysoké Tatry, Slovakia
2001 Zakopane, Poland
2003 Tarvisio, Italy
2005 Innsbruck/Seefeld, Austria
2007 Torino, Italy
2009 Harbin, China
2011 Erzurum, Turkey
2013 Trentino, Italy
2015 Štrbské Pleso and Osrblie, Slovakia
The Universiade will be held in Almaty from January 29 to February 8, 2017. 2,000 athletes from 58 countries will compete for 543 medals in 12 types of sports. 3,000 volunteers are involved in the organization of the event. The organizers expect arrival of 30,000 tourists from Kazakhstan and worldwide. The 28th Winter Universiade Almaty will be broadcast in more than 100 countries and over 1 bln people will be able to watch the event.