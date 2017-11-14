What did the President discuss with participants of Astana Club session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Kanat Dzhumabayev commented on the outcomes of the third session of the Astana Club and told what issues the Head of State discussed with international experts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr. Dzhumabayev, the discussion took longer than it was expected as the participants had a lot of questions to President Nazarbayev. In particular, he provided his vision on the most pressing challenges of our time including the fight against terrorism, migration, water issues, the Syrian peace talks, and the Iranian nuclear program. In his turn, Nursultan Nazarbayev once again stressed the importance of the Astana Club format as a platform to discuss such important topics.



This year the Astana Club session brought together more than 60 participants from 27 countries including prominent politicians, diplomats, political scientists, and leading experts of the largest "think tanks" from the US, Russia, China, India, Europe, the Middle East, as well as Central and South-East Asia.







For the first time in its history, the event was attended by top-ranking politicians such as ex-presidents of Turkey, Czech Republic, and Slovenia.

The Astana Club sessions are held in accordance with the Chatham House Rule which provides anonymity to speakers, encouraging openness and sharing of information.