    What does Kazhydromet predict for December 3?

    07:08, 03 December 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet RSE has issued a weather forecast for December 3.

    Strong wind of 15-20 m/s, fog and snowstorm are expected in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions. Kazhydromet is warning residents of North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions that the sudden increase in temperatures could cause black ice conditions.

    Fog and black ice are also predicted for Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions. Rude wind gusting to 15-20 m/s is forecast for Kyzylorda region.

    Fog will blanket some areas of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions. Strong wind gusting to 15-22 m/s will blow in Turkestan region and Almaty region’s area Zhalanashkol.

