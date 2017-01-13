What EXPO 2017 souvenirs will be on sale in Astana?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Guests of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 will be able to take home licensed souvenirs from the Kazakh capital Astana this summer, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Starting from August 2016 JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" has been selecting producers of the best souvenirs and there are plans to wrap up the selection process only in April. 12 companies representing 45 types of souvenirs have been selected so far.



Potential producers are welcome to submit their applications on production of souvenirs made of wood and leather, mobile, automobile and business accessories, toys, adult and children apparel, jewelry, confectionary, musical instruments, bags and more.



"Guests of the exhibition will be able to get the souvenirs with EXPO logo on the territory of the EXPO town, at airports, railway stations and large shopping centers," the company said in a statement.







The company also explained the meaning of the official mascots of the exhibition - Saule, Moldir and Kuat, They embody the energy of the Sun, the Water and the Earth respectively.



The mascots were installed at the Baiterek monument, near the EXPO 2017 office and the Daulet sports complex.