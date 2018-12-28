What functions will Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development perform?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press service of the newly established Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development clarified what functions will be set to it.

The new Ministry will supervise the issues regarding industrial development, industrial security, roads and motor transport, civil aviation, technical regulation, geology and subsurface use, standardization, processing industry export, construction as well as housing and utilities.



Earlier, the President decreed to reorganize the Ministry of Investments and Development and transfer some of its functions to the MFA and the National Economy Ministry.



On Thursday, the Head of State explained that the issues regarding investment attraction and export development must be under the control of the MFA. Later, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Zhenis Kassymbek said that one of the reasons of this transformation became the crisis on the global market of foreign investments.