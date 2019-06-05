  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    What is the level of Kazakhstan's national debt

    13:15, 05 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alikhan Smailov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, told today's plenary session of the Majilis about the level of Kazakhstan's public debt, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The utilization of the 2018 Central Government Budget was considered at the plenary session of the Majilis.

    "Discussing the report, particular attention was paid to the rise in the public debt and the quasi-public sector debt. The main task the Government faces is to maintain the public debt at a safe level," said Alikhan Smailov.

    To that end, as the minister added, a possible debt burden for a ten-year period is calculated taking into account the expected budget revenue and increase in social payments.

    "At the end of the reporting year, the government debt remained at a minimum level. It was 25.8% of GDP," Alikhan Smailov clarified.

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!