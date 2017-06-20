What Kazakh and Finnish presidents talked about at lunch?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Having attended Expo 2017 International Exhibition, the heads of the two states, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sauli Niinistö, had lunch together, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We discussed various issues, mainly international ones. Mr. Nazarbayev plays a crucial role as to the issues of great importance. Unfortunately, all these issues, such as Syria, are challenging. We know that the Syria talks [within Astana process] have been held [in Astana]. And we hope they will lead to more peaceful development in the Middle East. We are also involved there. Besides, we strive to get the results on the Ukrainian problems. This is what unites us. (...) I know very well that President Nazarbayev plays a very important role in building stability, not only with regard to the neighbors, but also at the international level," Sauli Niinistö told a briefing in the EXPO-2017 media center.

In addition, the sides hope to expand the mutual cooperation. As the Finnish leader noted, the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland is continuously working on this issue. Moreover, he is certain that the visit will greatly contribute to solving other matters as well. They include the launch of a direct flight between Helsinki and Astana or Almaty, which is under discussion now.