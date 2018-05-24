What Kazakhstan Engineering showcased at KADEX-2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Asset Kurmangaliyev, CEO of Kazakhstan Engineering, revealed what products the company is showcasing at the 5th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment KADEX-2018 which is underway in Astana, Kazinform reports.

"Participants of the exhibition will definitely be interested in market-proven solutions and products. Those are Arlan and Barys armored wheeled vehicles manufactured by Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering, electro-optical products, including thermal sights produced by Kazakh-Turkish defense company Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering, remote weapon stations, multi-role naval vessels, communications gear, armored vehicles, upgraded T-72, BMP 1 and 2, and BTR-70 tanks and many other things," Kurmangaliyev said at the exhibition.







He also gave an insight into the services the company offers in terms of service maintenance of military equipment.







According to Kurmangaliyev, the company modernizes electro-optical systems of armored vehicles, upgrades aircraft electronics, repairs and modernizes communications gear, torpedo equipment, multiple artillery rocket systems of anti-aircraft mounts, as well as offers helicopter maintenance. The company also assembles Eurocopter and MI-7 helicopters.



Kurmangaliyev revealed that Kazakhstan Engineering is the core of Kazakhstan's military-industrial sector. The holding unites 20 companies, including several big machine-building enterprises, which have an engineering capability offering a complete production cycle. Each enterprise boasts many years of experience and well-established contacts with clients.



He added that almost all enterprises which are a part of the holding showcase their products at KADEX-2018.



Kazakhstan Engineering CEO noted that KADEX-2018 coincided with the company's anniversary. Kazakhstan Engineering has recently turned 15 years.



"The exhibition is of paramount importance for the company. It is a great venue where we can fully demonstrate our potential and results of our activity, meet potential partners and explore the latest releases of the global military-industrial complex," Kurmangaliyev said in conclusion.