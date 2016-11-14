What Kazakhstani athletes to compete at 2017 Winter Universiade?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The list of Kazakhstani athletes participating in the 2017 Winter Universiade has been compiled, according to Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly who said it at the Government's meeting on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Presently, we are set an important objective – to ensure successful performance of our sportsmen at the 2017 Winter Universiade. The Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Culture and Sport together with the Student Sports Federation of Kazakhstan have compiled a list of candidates for the Universiade. 227 athletes including Aidar Bekzhanov, Abzal Azhigaliyev, Denis Nikisha (short-track), Denis Ten (figure skating), Roman Krech, Stanislav Palkin, Zhanbota Aldabergenova (skating) and others are currently training with 66 specialists - coaches, doctors etc.,” Mukhamediuly said.

“The Ministry of Education and Science has allocated 334mln tenge for training activities of the sportsmen. As part of preparation for the Universiade, Almaty plans to hold 5 test competitions to check up the condition of the Universiade venues and the athletes’ readiness for the event,” the Minister noted.

In 10 months of 2016, Kazakh teams grabbed 18 medals in winter sports: 5 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze ones.

“Despite a tight schedule of international sport events, including licensing competitions and Asian Games, the Ministry took a decision on participation of the main roster of athletes in the Universiade,” he added.

According to him, over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has participated in 12 World Universiades and won 44 medals.