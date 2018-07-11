What projects in Kazakhstan likely to win over Swiss entrepreneurs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The spirit of entrepreneurship has developed in Kazakhstan, Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research - Commerce Minister of Switzerland Johann Niklaus Schneider-Ammann told journalists on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Swiss Business Meeting in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan is in a very interesting, changing situation. When I came here five years ago, I saw that here people's mentality was set for change, for the future and progress. This time, when I arrived, I have already said this, I felt the spirit of entrepreneurship, that it exists in the country, that it has developed. And yesterday I saw the proof of this when we visited the port of Aktau. It was a real demonstration of what is going on in the country, how the entrepreneurial spirit is developing in the country as the country is moving towards the future. Therefore, I wish all the best to Kazakhstan, its Government and economy. I am sure that we will have some projects as a result," said Mr. Schneider-Ammann.

The minister explained the purpose for which he arrived in our country. First, Kazakhstan and Switzerland cooperate within many international organizations and on many international platforms. Secondly, Switzerland is willing to explore the possibilities for the participation in the implementation of the One Belt and One Road Initiative. Thirdly, the minister is accompanied by a delegation of businessmen representing 20 Swiss companies, who met with representatives of business circles of Kazakhstan for spur win-win cooperation.

Working groups for certain areas will be established following today's talks. Projects in the fields of the pharmaceutical industry, infrastructure, vocational education, and within the framework of the One Belt and One Road Initiative can spark the interest of the Swiss entrepreneurs.