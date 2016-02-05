What tax preferences will foreign investors enjoy in Kazakhstan?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign companies investing more than 12 mln U.S. dollars in Kazakhstan economy will enjoy certain tax preferences, Chairman of the Investments Committee of the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry Erlan Khairov said.

“If a foreign investor wants to invest in one of six priority sectors of Kazakhstan economy (metallurgy, chemical industry, petrochemistry, construction materials production and food industry), and if he invests more than 2 mln monthly calculation indices or around 12 mln U.S. dollars, we will exempt him from a corporate income tax for a 10-year period, land tax for 10 years and property tax for 8 years,” Khairov said.

Foreign investors will be allowed to hire foreigners without a quota for the period of construction plus one year. “We fix tax rates except for excise duties and VAT. If you have signed an agreement with a governmental company or the state on any long-term project, we can add these terms to our contract,” he added.

According to Khairov, Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate will let attract multi-million investments in various sectors of economy. In the past 10 years, their volume exceeded 200 bln U.S. dollars. The volume of investments in processing sectors has risen from 14% to 18%.