What tests did Russia conduct on Emba range?

ASTANA KAZINFORM. Kazakh Deputy Minister of Defense Okas Saparov told what kind of tests Russia conducted on Emba range, Kazinform correspondent reports. The question was asked by Senator Muratbay Zholdasbayev.

‘Do you have any information on what types of weapons are used on Emba testing ground? Do they actually use chemical or biological weapons? Have you ever carried out ecological or soil analyses there? So that I could just understand the condition of the lands we are returning,” Zholdasbayev asked during a plenary session of the Senate on Thursday.

According to Okas Saparov, Emba range was founded in 1960 and is used for research works, trainings and various exercises.

‘Mainly field air defense weapons were used there. All missiles are powered by the fuel that in comparison to other types has no negative environmental impact. Last year, together with the akimats, we launched a series of surveys and terrain studies with soil sampling. The results of the laboratory analysis showed that the level of hazardous did not exceed the threshold indicator’, he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Ikram Adyrbekov informed that the areas of military training ranges in Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktau and in West Kazakhstan regions have been reduced since 2014 till 2016. ‘Saryshagan and Shu grounds have been reduced and 1.5 mln hectares of land have been returned. We know that our deputies asserted their influence on these matters. Due to that, there were various social tensions. And presently people have calmed down and there are no such sharp opinions”, he noted.

It should be reminded that today Kazakh Senate has adopted the law regarding returning Emba ground to Kazakhstan by Russia. According to the Protocol, Russia returns the land plots, movable and immovable property of Emba ground to the Republic of Kazakhstan for further use taking amortization into account.