What textbooks will be translated into Kazakh

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A round table has been held today in Almaty city to discuss the translation of the world's best textbooks into Kazakh, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As it was reported, this was made possible through the "New Humanitarian Knowledge. 100 New Textbooks in Kazakh" project announced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his article "The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Conscience".

According to the head of the newly-created National Translation Bureau Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, currently, a working group of 90 people including professors, editors and translators is working on the project translating textbooks from English, German, French and Russian. He added that for this year out of 800 proposed textbooks the working group chose 17 for translation.

The full list is as follows:



1. Derek Johnston. A Brief History of Philosophy: From Socrates to Derrida

2. Anthony John Patrick Kenny. A New History of Western Philosophy (In Four Volumes). Volume 1

3. Anthony John Patrick Kenny. A New History of Western Philosophy (In Four Volumes). Volume 2

4. Rémi Hess. 25 livres clés de la philosophie

5. David Brinkerhoff, Suzanne Ortega, Rose Weitz. Essentials of Sociology. 9th Edition

6. George Ritzer. Sociological Theory. 10th Edition

7. Elliot Aronson. The Social Animal. 11th Edition

8. Duane P. Schultz, Sydney Ellen Schultz. A History of Modern Psychology. 11th Edition

9. David Myers. Social Psychology

10. Gregory Mankiw. Economics. 4th Edition

11. Donald F. Kuratko. Entrepreneurship: Theory, Process, and Practice. 10th Edition

12. Ricky W. Griffin. Management. 12th Edition

13. Karen Armstrong. A History of God: The 4,000-Year Quest of Judaism, Christianity and Islam

14. Victoria Fromkin, Robert Rodman, Nina Hyams. An Introduction to Language, International Edition

15. Светлана Тер-Минасова. Язык и межкультурная коммуникация

16. Alan Barnard. History and Theory in Anthropology Theory

17. Klaus Schwab. The Fourth Industrial Revolution



It is expected that the first translations will be published next academic year.