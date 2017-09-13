  • kz
    What time does Golovkin vs Alvarez fight actually start?

    15:22, 13 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's fans rub their hands as they anticipate the fight of the year with Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez this coming Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    According to the Los Angeles Times, the show will kick off on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Las Vegas time (or at 6:00 a.m. Astana time on September 17). The Golovkin vs. Alvarez showdown itself is scheduled to start at 7:50 p.m. (or at 8:50 a.m. Astana time on September 17).

    QazSport and Qazaqstan TV channels will air the fight live.

