What vaccines against COVID-19 Kazakhstan considers ‘most promising’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Kiyassov, Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary officer of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has revealed today what vaccines against the COVID-19 coronavirus infection Kazakhstan considers the most promising, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the briefing of the Central Communication Service, Mr. Kiyassov said 198 candidate vaccines against COVID-19 are officially registered or being developed globally.

«Of these, Kazakhstan considers the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and the homegrown vaccine developed by the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan as the most promising,» Kiyassov noted.

He also revealed that Kazakhstan’s candidate vaccine against COVID-19 is in Phase 2 of trials. «We will proceed to the Phase 3 of trials at the beginning of next year,» Kiyassov said, adding that over 2 million Kazakhstan are to be vaccinated. The exact figures are to be determined, he added.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 candidate vaccine developed by the Research Institute for Biosafety Safety Problems was successfully registered on the website of the World Health Organization (WHO) on August 1, 2020.

Earlier Kazinform reported that preclinical trials of the candidate vaccine had been underway in Kazakhstan.