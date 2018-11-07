What will guaranteed volume of free health care include?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Healthcare Elzhan Birtanov explained today what the new model of guaranteed volume of free health care will include.

Birtanov made a presentation of the Bill "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on healthcare" at the Majilis hearings. 11 legislative acts including the People's Health and Healthcare Code, criminal and criminal-procedure codes as well as the Administrative Offences Code will be amended in whole.



According to the Minister, the new model of guaranteed volume of free medical care and mandatory health insurance comply with the WHO's universal health coverage principles.



The Minister said that all the nationals, oralmans (compatriots who returned to Kazakhstan) and persons without citizenship permanently living in Kazakhstan will be eligible to apply for the following medical assistance: emergency care and sanitary aviation, primary health care, emergency in-patient and palliative care. In case of socially significant diseases and chronic health problems, free medical care will include: consultations and diagnostic care, outpatient pharmacological support, elective in-patient care as well as rehabilitation for patients with tuberculosis.



Birtanov said that health care within the mandatory health insurance program will also include medical rehabilitation of adults and children in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, traumatology and ortopaedics. Besides, the patients will be able to apply for consultation and diagnostic care and pharmaceuticals even if their diseases are not listed in guaranteed volume of free health care.