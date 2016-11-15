What you should know about Astana Club

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, the capital of Kazakhstan hosted the second meeting of the Astana Club - the platform devoted to discussion of the key issues of the Eurasian development. The importance of this dialogue is explained by a number of challenges the region faces today which touch upon the interests both of the region's countries and entire world.

More than 50 renowned experts in economy, politics, international relations from various countries of the world including the U.S., Russia, EU, China, Turkey, Iran etc. participated in the meeting. Former high-ranking statesmen and authoritative scholars - chiefs of the leading research organizations - attended the event too. These experts are aware of all global economic and political tendencies, and, moreover, they contribute to shaping them.

Eurasia has been in spotlight of the world to date, since the interests of the world's key players - China, Russia, the U.S. and the EU- meet here. For this reason, the dialogue among all the stakeholders must take place at an independent platform.



Kazakhstan has turned into such a platform for its multi-vector policy and efforts in building equal relations with all the countries.



Intellectual challenge is one of the most important challenges the region faces today, experts say. So, in order to turn Eurasia into the field of cooperation and opportunities, but not of the field of battles and conflicts, the key players need to jointly seek for solutions of the existing problems. Namely for this reason, the search for solutions must be carried out in a form of official talks but in a view exchange mode.



The Club holds its meetings as per Chatham House rules, which enables the experts to openly discuss all the acute global problems.