Wheat advanced processing plant to be built in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Head of the Entrepreneurship and Industrial and Innovative Development Department of Kostanay region Murat Shaimov has told today about the projects planned for implementation, including a new plant for advanced processing of wheat, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In Auliekol district, Agro-Bio-Auliekol LLP plans to build a plant for advanced processing of wheat worth about KZT 1.5 billion, of which KZT 236 million has already been invested," Shaimov said.

It is noteworthy that a roadmap for this project has already been mapped out, while the design and estimate documents are under development.

"The Administration of the district has given an additional land plot with a railroad dock and a land plot for disposal fields. Agro-Bio-Auliekol LLP is carrying out construction and installation work for a feed-milling plant, and has installed some of the equipment," said the head of the department.

Besides, the list of planned projects does not end here. For instance, in the town of Arkalyk, the company Aluminstroy LLP plans to build a meat processing facility for a total of KZT 900 million.

"As of today, a roadmap for the project has been developed. It specifies that the company will send a set of documents to JSC Kazkommertsbank in order to receive KZT 500 million as a loan after developing the design estimates and obtaining a positive expert appraisal," Shatrov clarified.

Also, Tobol Nan LLP in Kostanay plans to build a bakery worth KZT 900 million. The city administration has already allocated a 2-hectare land plot, and the enterprise is making up the design specifications and estimates for the project.

"The design specifications and estimates for the engineering infrastructure have been developed, and the agreement for state expert appraisal will be signed. All these projects will be included in the Entrepreneurship Support Map," the head of the department summed up.

In general, the regional administration plans, by the end of 2017, to attain KZT18.5 billion as the amount invested in the manufacturing industry upon timely commissioning of the projects. For now, the figure has reached 71%.