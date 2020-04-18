  • kz
    When created, coronavirus vaccine must be available for everyone — UN head

    11:15, 18 April 2020
    Photo: None
    UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM Once created, a vaccine against the novel coronavirus should be treated as «a global public good» and be accessible to everyone, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

    «We need a global coalition to develop a COVID19 vaccine, which must become available and affordable for everyone, everywhere,» the UN chief wrote in a Twitter post. «It must be considered a global public good,» TASS reports.

    In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

    On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 120,000 deaths have been reported.


    World News Coronavirus
