When Kazakhstan going to ban plastic bags

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will gradually prohibit plastic bag usage. A complete ban may be introduced in 5 to 10 years, said Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sabit Nurlybai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We should gradually, in a consistent manner, move away from the use of plastic bags. It will need time. We should make up an alternative for this. We have taken a very crucial step when we made supermarkets stop giving out free-of-charge plastic bags. We will work on this issue within the framework of the Environmental Code being developed," Sabit Nurlybai said, adding that the ban on plastic bag usage may be introduced in 5-10 years.

Earlier, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev informed oа the inevitability of a ban on plastic bags in Kazakhstan.