When second wave of COVID-19 may possible grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Health Minister Alexei Tsoi revealed the period when the second wave of the coronavirus infection may possibly grip Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

During the press conference at the Central Communications Service Thursday, Minister Tsoi revealed that the ministry believes the second wave of the coronavirus infection is likely to coincide with the period of acute respiratory viral infections and flu nationwide. «That is tentatively November-December 2020,» he said.

He admitted it is hard to make any forecasts at this point, because the figures vary from week to week.

He also touched upon the vaccine against the COVID-19 developed by Kazakhstani scientists stressing the ministry sets high hopes on it. If, according to him, the vaccine proves to be effective, it will be registered in Kazakhstan and put on the market.

Kazakhstani experts stick to quite meticulous approach in terms of all vaccines, not only the Kazakhstani one, he added.