When you fight coronavirus 24/7 time flies, says physician from Karaganda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bayanbek Aspandiyarov, physician from Karaganda region, details what he and his colleagues have endured in the past weeks while battling the coronavirus infection at a local infectious hospital, Kazinform refers to Ortalyq Qazaqstan newspaper.

«When you fight coronavirus for 24 hours a day, time flies,» says Bayanbek Aspandiyarov, the head of the infectious disease department of the Karaganda regional hospital.

«To be honest, I do not know what time of the day it is now or what day of the week… There are no such things as minutes, hours, days, weeks. Our focus is our patients, those in recovery and infected ones».

Bayanbek admit he has not left the hospital for the past 10 days and has not seen his wife and children in a month. «But every time I hear ‘daddy’ on the phone, I forget about all the problems and don’t feel tired,» he says.

In his words, he feels protected and is not scared to contract the virus from his patients. He adds, «All patients at the hospital are under strict quarantine. The only thing I’m worried about are the people who are outside of the hospital».

Bayanbek urges all Kazakhstanis to stay home and follow the quarantine regime to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region and across Kazakhstan.

Although Bayanbek feels excited when a patient recovers from the infection, he admits it is no walk in the park to fight 'the invisible enemy'.

He adds that he looks forward to the moment when the fight against the coronavirus is over and he will be able to give a big hug to his family.