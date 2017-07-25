Where would a victory over GGG place Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Marc Livitz of Boxing.com commented on what would happen if Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) beats Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

"If Canelo Alvarez decisively beats Gennady Golovkin, meaning there's no talk of rematch, trilogies, etc., then where will he rank among the all-time greats from Mexico?" Livitz wrote.

"Julio Cesar Chavez, Sr., Ruben "El Puas" Olivares, Marco Antonio Barrera, Ricardo "Finito" Lopez, Juan Manuel "Dinamita" Marquez, Vincente Saldivar and Erik "El Terrible" Morales are but a few of the hallowed names we've grown to associate with Mexico and the Mexican style of fighting that so many endear.. Aside from the Mayweather debacle, Canelo's biggest challenge is set to take place in less than two months... Where will Canelo Alvarez find himself in terms of the all-time greats of his homeland on the morning of Sunday, September 17? Does a win catapult him to the top five to ten, perhaps? We'll have to wait and see." the author writes.

Golovkin - Alvarez will be held on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Read full article here .