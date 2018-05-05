  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Which Kazakh TV channels to air Golovkin vs Martirosyan fight

    19:57, 05 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fight between Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and Vanes 'The Nightmare' Martirosyan will be aired on Kazakhstani TV channels on early Sunday morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "We have reached an agreement to broadcast Gennady Golovkin's fight! Our TV viewers will be able to watch this fight on Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels. The battle starts at 7:00 a.m.," CEO of Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation Yerlan Karin posted on Facebook.

    It is to be recalled that the Golovkin-Martirosyan fight is set to be held on May 5 (May 6 Astana time) at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

    Tags:
    Sport Mass media Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!