    Which P4P ratings Golovkin tops

    07:59, 28 September 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A number of media outlets have put Kazakh WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) to the top of their pound-for-pound ratings, Sports.kz reports.

    Some publications' choice was influenced by recent Andre Ward's (32-0, 16 KOs) retirement.

    Currently, Golovkin tops ESPN, The Ring, Boxing News and WorldBoxingNews.net, as well as FightNights.com, TheSweetScience.com and Newsday.com ratings.

     

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
