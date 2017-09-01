White House: 100,000 damaged homes in Harvey's wake

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The White House estimates that 100,000 homes were damaged by tropical storm Harvey, homeland security advisor Tom Bossert said, WAM News Agency reports.

The White House plans to make a request for supplemental disaster funding from Congress to begin to address the damages, he said as quoted by DPA.

Some 7,000 patients from medical facilities were being evacuated from Beaumont, Texas, where running water supplies were cut off by flooded pumping stations, he said.

Harvey made landfall in Texas a week ago as a category-4 hurricane, bringing record-breaking downpours and leaving large areas of Houston and other parts of the state badly flooded.

Moody's Analytics forecast losses near $70 billion, including economic impacts.