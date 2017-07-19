White House confirms 2nd Trump-Putin meeting at G-20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM US President Donald Trump held a second, previously undisclosed meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin on July 7 during the G-20 summit in Hamburg, the White House said confirming media accounts, Kazinform cites EFE .

"There was a couples-only social dinner at the G-20. Toward the end, the president spoke to Putin at the dinner," National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton told CNN. "No staff or Cabinet were at the dinner at all, for any of the countries."