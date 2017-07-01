White House expects Trump-Putin meeting on sidelines of G20 summit

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM White House officials at a briefing on Thursday named Russian President Vladimir Putin among the list of G20 leaders, who US President Donald Trump is expected to meet in Germany's Hamburg next week, according to TASS .

Earlier yesterday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stopped short of confirming that the meeting will take place, saying only that the two presidents will take part in the G20 summit on July 7-8 and will be able to meet there. "However, if we are talking about a separate meeting, no preparations are underway for such a meeting," he said.

However, National Security Advisor Gen. Herbert McMaster told reporters that Trump was expected to meet with "many world leaders, including Chancellor (Angela) Merkel of Germany, the host of the G20, Prime Minister (Theresa) May of the United Kingdom, Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe of Japan, President Moon (Jae-in) of South Korea, President (Xi) Jinping of China, President (Vladimir) Putin of Russia."

When asked about the agenda of the projected Putin-Trump meeting, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn said: "Well, there's no specific agenda. It's really going to be whatever the President wants to talk about," adding that that the G20 summit events were still "a week away."





