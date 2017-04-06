Who can use agricultural lands in near-border territories of Kazakhstan?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan discusses a bill on amendments to the Land Code. One of the new provisions is toughening the rules of provision of agricultural lands in the near-border areas of the country.

According to Deputy Chairman of the Land Resources Management Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture Gulzhakhan Bimendina, the agricultural lands on these territories will be used only by the people living there for cattle grazing and haymaking purposes. "However, development of entrepreneurship on these lands is fully prohibited," she said at a press conference in the office of the Central Communication Services.



Earlier it was reported that allocation of land plots in the near border territories to the foreigners, nationals of Kazakhstan married to foreigners as well as to foreign legal entities and Kazakhstani legal entities with foreign capital is prohibited too