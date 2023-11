ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ethiopia's former health minister, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been elected to serve as the next director-general of the World Health Organization, TASS reports.

The decision was announced at the 70th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus beat Dr. David Nabarro of Britain in the final ballot, earning 133 votes to 50 with three abstaining or not voting.

Photo © EPA / MARTIAL TRESINI