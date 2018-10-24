WHO intends to expand coop with Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek and Director of the World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe Zsuzsanna Jakab discussed the prospects for further cooperation on the sidelines of the WHO European Healthy Cities Summit of Mayors hosted by the metropolis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the talks, Zsuzsanna Jakab spoke in praise of the level of WHO cooperation with Kazakhstan, and with Almaty in particular, highlighting the positive results achieved both in terms of health indicators and in modernizing the healthcare system.

"Improving the comfortableness of urban environment, developing public transport, creating infrastructure for cyclists and for sporting activities directly result in better health of citizens. Because, as studies show, proper urban planning can reduce the rates of mortality from cancer and cardiovascular diseases by an average of 25 percent. Almaty's experience can be useful not only for Kazakhstan but also for many cities in the European region," the WHO Regional Director for Europe emphasized.

According to her, the Alma-Ata Declaration on Primary Health Care adopted 40 years ago is still topical and of utmost importance at the international level. WHO plans to expand collaboration with the city and will continue working to help improve the health of its population.

"The Head of State's Address fully reflects the goals of sustainable development of the cities, which determine the further development of the country. Creating a comfortable and environmentally friendly urban environment, providing high-quality education and health care following the example of OECD countries is our key priority. We are interested in other cities' experience in handling such issues and, first of all, in creating a high-quality, highly-developed healthcare," Bauyrzhan Baibek said.

On the sidelines of the summit, the mayor of Almaty also held several bilateral meetings, including with Governor of Vologda Oblast of the Russian Federation Oleg Kuvshinnikov, and with the heads of France's Rennes and the Netherlands' Utrecht.