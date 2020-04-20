WHO: number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 81,000 in past day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 81,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were registered worldwide on April 19, or by nearly 4,000 cases less than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on April 19, as many as 2,241,359 novel coronavirus cases and 152,551 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 81,153 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,463, TASS reports.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,122,189 and 100,938 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 35,300 and the number of deaths - by 3,737.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 6821,860 and the number of deaths stands at 38,258. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 37,589 and the number of deaths - by 2,516.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 130,696 cases and 5,621 fatalities as of April 19.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (695,353), Spain (191,726), Italy (175,925), Germany (138,897), the United Kingdom (114,221), France (110,721), China (84,201), Turkey (82,329), Iran (80,868), and Russia (42,853).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.