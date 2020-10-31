WHO registers record high of over 505,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The number of the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide has approached 44.9 mln, rising over 24 hours by more than 505,000, which is a new record high of incidence in one day. According to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Friday, the number of fatalities has increased by more than 7,000, approaching 1.18 mln., TASS reports.

As of 18:28 Moscow time on October 30, the WHO received reports of 44,888,869 infections and 1,178,475 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 505,756 while the fatalities rose by 7,009. The previous record high of 490,298 daily infections was registered on October 24.

The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.

In Europe, over 24 hours, the WHO recorded 258,628 new cases of COVID-19. North and South America are in the second place (152,211 cases) with Southeast Asia in the third place (58,212).

According to the WHO, as of October 30, the majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 8,763,682, followed by India (8,088,851), Brazil (5,468,270), Russia (1,599,976), France (1,250,705), Spain (1,160,083), Argentina (1,130,533), Colombia (1,041,935), Great Britain (965,344), Mexico (906,863), Peru (894,928) and South Africa (721,770).