WHO reports over 326,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 326,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, pushing a total number of infections to 111.76 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, TASS reports.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 8,300 to near 2.48 million.

As of 18.48 Moscow time on February 24, as many as 111,762,965 coronavirus cases and 2,479,678 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 326,531 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,384.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

Europe accounts for more than 44% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (145,376). South and North America go second (112, 442 cases) followed by the Eastern Mediterranean region (30,918).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (27,883,560), followed by India (11,030,176), Brazil (10,195,160), Russia (4,200,902), the UK (4,134,643), France (3,566,830), Spain (3,161,432), Italy (2,832,162), Turkey (2,655,633), Germany (2,402,818), Colombia (2,229,663), and Argentina (2,077,228).