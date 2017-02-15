Who WBA champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov will fight next?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ricky Hatton, trainer of WBA bantamweight champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov shared his thoughts on who the Kazakhstani may fight next, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to Hatton, the new world title holder may face WBA (Regular) champion Jamie McDonnell.



Hatton reportedly tried to arrange a fight with McDonnell in the past, but it looks like the Brit is the one who will have to wait now.



"We tried to make the Jamie McDonnell match and they didn't want to know. Now the tables have turned and we've got the belt, maybe Eddie Hearn might pick the phone now. We're the number one, we've got the best. We wanted to fight Jamie and they didn't want to know, so they might have to get in the queue," Hatton told Sky Sports.



Recall that Zhanat Zhakiyanov outboxed American Rau'shee Warren and won the WBA bantamweight title in Toledo, Ohio last week.