Who will defend Kazakhstan’s honor at XII Winter Paralympics
6 athletes and 1 guide, who will accompany a visually impaired athlete during the entire skiing event, will participate there. At the Winter Paralympics, Kazakhstan will be represented in 2 sports - cross-country skiing and biathlon.
The full list of delegations is as follows:
Denis Petrenko (cross-country skiing), Shchuchinsk, Akmola region
Alexander Kolyadin (cross-country skiing), Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region
Zhanyl Baltabayeva (cross-country skiing), Almaty
Sergey Usoltsev (cross-country skiing and biathlon), Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region
Kairat Kanafin (cross-country skiing and biathlon), Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region
Alexander Gerlits (cross-country skiing and biathlon), Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region
Anton Zhdanovich (a guide for Kairat Kanafin)
Vassiliy Kolomiets (Head Coach of the National Team)
TOTAL: 8 people
It is to be recalled that 80 sets of Paralympic medals will be awarded in PyeongChang this year. The program of the Games includes competitions in 6 sports: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice sledge hockey, snowboarding, Para-snowboarding, and wheelchair curling.
The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics will be held from 9th to 18th March.