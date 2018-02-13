  • kz
    Who will defend Kazakhstan’s honor at XII Winter Paralympics

    18:19, 13 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The full list of the athletes who will compete for Kazakhstan at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games is now available, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    6 athletes and 1 guide, who will accompany a visually impaired athlete during the entire skiing event, will participate there. At the Winter Paralympics, Kazakhstan will be represented in 2 sports - cross-country skiing and biathlon.

    The full list of delegations is as follows:

    Denis Petrenko (cross-country skiing), Shchuchinsk, Akmola region
    Alexander Kolyadin (cross-country skiing), Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region
    Zhanyl Baltabayeva (cross-country skiing), Almaty
    Sergey Usoltsev (cross-country skiing and biathlon), Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region
    Kairat Kanafin (cross-country skiing and biathlon), Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region
    Alexander Gerlits (cross-country skiing and biathlon), Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region
    Anton Zhdanovich (a guide for Kairat Kanafin)
    Vassiliy Kolomiets (Head Coach of the National Team)

    TOTAL: 8 people

    It is to be recalled that 80 sets of Paralympic medals will be awarded in PyeongChang this year. The program of the Games includes competitions in 6 sports: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice sledge hockey, snowboarding, Para-snowboarding, and wheelchair curling.

    The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics will be held from 9th to 18th March.

     

