Wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas in Kazakhstan approved at level of 23 thousand tenge per ton - Ministry of Energy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has approved a marginal price of a wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas in the domestic market for the period to September 30, 2016 at level of 23 106.45 tenge per ton, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy informs.

In accordance with the Law of Kazakhstan "On gas and gas supply" the marginal price for wholesale distribution of liquefied petroleum gas in the domestic market is set by the Ministry of Energy and operates throughout the country, primeminister.kz reports.



From February 2015 marginal wholesale price in Kazakhstan was 11 033.91 tenge per ton, which is cheaper than in the neighboring countries (Russia - 59 019 tenge/ton, Tajikistan - 104 864 tenge/ton). The supply of liquefied petroleum gas for the domestic market is not attractive for the liquefied petroleum gas producers.



In order to ensure stable supply of liquefied petroleum gas in the domestic market and to minimize losses of manufacturers, there were made the amendments to the above mentioned Rules. The Ministry of Energy approved the marginal price of the wholesale of liquefied petroleum gas in the domestic market for the period to September 30, 2016 at level of 23 106.45 tenge per ton.



The Ministry recommends the akimats, the Committee on Regulation of Natural Monopolies and Protection of Competition of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan and the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance to take necessary measures to prevent the growth of the retail prices for liquefied petroleum gas in the domestic market.