Why does COVID-19 affect people differently

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Associate Professor of Pulmonology at the S.Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, Candidate of Medical Sciences and Highest Category Pulmonologist Nazima Zarubekova sat down with the Kazinform correspondent to speak about commonly asked questions about the novel coronavirus infection and pneumonia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

-Why is it hard to spot pneumonia in the first place?

- COVID-19 or severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the strain of coronavirus. It infects the respiratory system via small droplets from coughing and sneezing. The virus causes pneumonia. Healthy individuals have a stronger immune system thus avoiding infection, and the virus’s invasion of the lungs. The latter is followed by the body’s response during which the main symptoms occur.

The virus enters the body through the mouth, nose or eyes, which leads to dry coughs and breathing difficulties, thus causing lung tissue distraction in 9 to 12 days after infection. In most cases, the lungs operate at 50% capacity enough to enable respiration but can lead pneumonia to develop unnoticed.

-The COVID-19 affects people differently. Why is it that?

- The new virus COVID-19 has the greater virulence, thus differently affecting people. The factors to consider of how severely one would be affected by the virus are one’s immune system, the amount of virus particles in the body, age, and preconditions. Oftentimes, people turn to self-treatment leading to immunity suppression.

-Is the loss of smell and taste a sign of COVID-19 or SARS?

-The loss of smell and taste is a COVID-19 sign, but sometimes can be experienced by people with rhinitis or allergies. Other COVID-19 signs include diarrhea, skin rash, the body stiffness, as well as muscle aches.

-What should people do to prevent the infection?

-First of all, people should take care of themselves. Those who suffered from pneumonia need proper aftercare. Secondly, people should stop taking non-prescribed antibiotics.

By Yelaman Turysbekov