Why is COVID-19 dangerous to patients with cardiovascular disease

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Candidate of Medical Sciences Almat Kodasbayev, director of the City Cardiology Center of Almaty city, explains as to why having cardiovascular disease may increase one’s risk of severe illness from COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Cardiovascular disease makes the course of the coronavirus potentially worse. This virus can cause a systemic inflammatory response syndrome, disorders of the coagulative blood system and toxicity,» he explained.

According to Candidate of Medical Sciences Almat Kodasbayev, director of the City Cardiology Center of Almaty city, heart patients are advised to continue taking their medications and not to change them.

«People with cardiac disease need to keep up with their usual treatment without turning to drugs against COVID-19. Less fluid intake is also advised to prevent severe illness,» he said.

He offered attending the cardiologist before taking treatment for COVID-19 approved by an infection disease doctor or a GP.

By Yelaman Turysbekov