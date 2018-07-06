Why Kazakhstan marks Astana Day on 6th of July

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has published on Facebook the archive materials on how Astana had been created, Kazinform reports.

"It is no secret that the Capital Day coincides with the President's birthday. People guessed why this date [6th of July] was chosen. However, few people know why this date was picked," the video says.



The case is back in 1994 on the 6th of July President Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the session of the Supreme Council with the suggestion of moving the capital city from Almaty to Akmola (the future Astana). Not all the members of the council liked this bold idea. But that is how the story began and that is why the 6th of July was chosen as the Astana Day.