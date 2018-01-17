Why Trump's meeting with Kazakhstan President so important: The Daily Signal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The White House welcomed Nursultan Nazarbayev, president of Kazakhstan, for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Kazinform cites The Daily Signal.

"It was the second time the two have met, the first time taking place in Saudi Arabia during Trump's visit there last May. This was the first working visit by the head of state from a Central Asian republic to the White House since Trump's inauguration almost one year ago.

Nazarbayev's visit was timely, and offered Trump an opportunity to demonstrate America's geo-political, security, and economic interests in Central Asia. The U.S. has developed good relations with Kazakhstan since the 1990s. Those ties are still going strong, but more can be done.



Central Asia is a region often ignored by U.S. policymakers until it is too late. In the early 1990s after the fall of the Iron Curtain, the U.S. began to pursue relations with these newly independent republics. But after a few years, that initial enthusiasm for engagement in the region petered out.



This quickly changed, though, after the tragic events of 9/11. In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, the U.S. had to scramble to rebuild relations with the region. For several years, Central Asia became vitally important for U.S. anti-terrorism operations in Afghanistan.



But when President Barack Obama ended U.S.-led combat operations in Afghanistan, U.S. engagement in Central Asia waned yet again.



So what's next for the U.S. in Central Asia?



The U.S. needs to show a more enduring and strategic engagement with the region and Nazarbayev's visit to the White House is a great place to start.



Central Asia has sat at a crucial geo-political crossroads for the Eurasian landmass for centuries. Kazakhstan is located in the heart of Eurasia and is a regional leader in terms of economic, security, counterterrorism, and energy matters.



It is in America's interests to have good relations with countries in the region-especially Kazakhstan, which is America's natural ally there.



Kazakhstan is a Muslim-majority country, but maintains a commitment to secularism in its political life. It is also a leader in the nonproliferation movement, having been one of a few countries in the world to give up nuclear weapons it had inherited from the Soviet Union.



Even though Kazakhstan has not participated in the Astana process, a series of talks aimed at finding a political settlement to the fighting in Syria, it did a good job of hosting these yearlong talks trying to end the bloodshed.



Kazakhstan is currently halfway through its two-year term as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council, and has been an important ally on the council in addressing North Korea's deadly nuclear aspirations.



Kazakhstan is at the heart of a region where many of America's global challenges meet, whether it be energy security, nuclear nonproliferation, an emboldened China, a resurgent Russia, Afghanistan on the brink, or the increasing threat of extremism.

If the U.S. wants to be a serious actor in Eurasia, where it has so many interests, then it cannot ignore Kazakhstan.



The best way for the U.S. to weave its way through these challenges is by having a strong bilateral relationship with Kazakhstan. This is why Nazarbayev's visit is so important.



No serving U.S. president has visited a Central Asian republic since they gained independence in 1991. The president should reciprocate Nazarbayev's visit in the near future," the article reads.