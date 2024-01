ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sergey Korchinsky, Ukrainian specialist, an ex-coach of Astana Arlans, told Sports.kz about the comparison between Kazakh Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and American Mike Tyson.

"Two absolutely different styles, and different weights as well. In my opinion, such comparison is not appropriate," Korchinsky said.

Recall, Golovkin's next fight will be against Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas, September 16.